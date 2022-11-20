AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,584 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 286.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 997.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,735 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.9% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 1.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

HZNP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. 2,818,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,206. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.