AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,349. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.