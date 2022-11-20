AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1,817.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

