AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 772.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,395. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

