AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $6.45 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 1,255,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

