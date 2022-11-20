AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $6.45 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 397,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 1,255,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.