AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,868 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1,047.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

eBay Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,774. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -415.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

