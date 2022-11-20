AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,435 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.79. 443,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

