AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,092 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after acquiring an additional 495,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 1,061,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

