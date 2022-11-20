AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,939 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,122,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,736,504. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.