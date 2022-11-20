Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.