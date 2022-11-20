Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 13th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

