América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $19.98. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

