América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.72

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $19.98. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 1,758 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
América Móvil Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
