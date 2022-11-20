American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 6.9 %

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

AXL stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

