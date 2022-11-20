American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 842,906 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $40,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 508,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,340,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.00 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

