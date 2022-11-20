AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

