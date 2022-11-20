Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,638,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,435 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 3.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.92% of Amgen worth $3,804,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

