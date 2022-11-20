Amp Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $133.14 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00555152 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.28916953 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
