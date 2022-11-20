Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $47.26 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $47.26 million and approximately $357,536.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00006196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.
Ampleforth Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
