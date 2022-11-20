Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.70.

ADI opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 896,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

