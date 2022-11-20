Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRLN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
See Also
