Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRLN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.20. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

