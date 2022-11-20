Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $98.60

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.
Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.