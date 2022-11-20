Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $98.60

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.