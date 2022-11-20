Analysts Set Expectations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($4.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.