Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $281.44

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.33.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of PXD opened at $249.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

