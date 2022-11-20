Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $19.00

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

