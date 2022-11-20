Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $19.00

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Provention Bio Trading Down 1.9 %
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.