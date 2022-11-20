Analysts Set Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) PT at $3.94

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SPIR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 307,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,407,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 342,799 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Spire Global by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 512,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

