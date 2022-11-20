Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $839.91

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.91 ($9.87) and traded as low as GBX 794 ($9.33). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 808 ($9.49), with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 839.67. The company has a market capitalization of £320.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.81.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.