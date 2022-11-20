Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

