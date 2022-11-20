Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $838.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $848.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.04 and a 200-day moving average of $695.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

