Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

