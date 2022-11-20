Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

