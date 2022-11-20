Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.2% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $22.61 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

