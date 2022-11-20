Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.97 and a 200 day moving average of $284.66. The company has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.