Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 62,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,340,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

