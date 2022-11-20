Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.