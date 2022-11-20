Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.