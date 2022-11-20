Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

APYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Apyx Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of APYX stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

