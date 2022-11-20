Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ARMK opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

