Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $868.01

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.01 ($10.20) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($9.64). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 832.50 ($9.78), with a volume of 2,727 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of £125.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,312.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 831.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 867.09.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
