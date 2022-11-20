Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Hits $73.17 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.17 million and $3.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077066 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059360 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023481 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000271 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.