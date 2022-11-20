argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. argenx makes up approximately 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on argenx from €400.00 ($412.37) to €425.00 ($438.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.14.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.98. 196,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.84. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

