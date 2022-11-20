Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.41 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Astar has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and $1.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

