Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.70 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

