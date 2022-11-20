AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,567.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

