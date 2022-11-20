Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

