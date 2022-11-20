Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
Atkore Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.