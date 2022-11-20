Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. 1,034,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,086. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.