Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $12.55

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.55 or 0.00075690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $123.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00058563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023033 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,601,112 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

