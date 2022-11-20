Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $656.85 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00041190 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $656.85 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.94 or 0.99978370 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010442 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00232406 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13098728 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $31,529,340.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

