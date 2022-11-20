Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $264.62 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,897. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.