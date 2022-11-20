Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.55 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.0 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.