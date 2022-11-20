Axiom Investors LLC DE Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $180,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $272.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.